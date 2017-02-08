Jodie Marsh has claimed women should be sterilised at birth.

On Tuesday night (07.02.17) the 38-year-old star tuned in to watch 'Moorside' - the controversial BBC One drama series that tells the true story of the faked disappearance of Shannon Matthews and the repercussions on the local community - and was outraged by the actions of the youngster's mother Karen.

After a £50,000 reward was put up in a bid to locate the missing school girl, Shannon was found 24 days after she went missing hidden in the base of a divan bed at the home of her step-father's uncle and it later emerged her mum had known just where her daughter was all time.

Stunned Jodie was so appalled by the 2008 crime, she has now called for all women to be sterilised until they can prove they are worthy of having children.

She tweeted: ''Just watched #Moorside - Karen Matthews CAN'T be mentally stable?! She surely needs to be in a psychiatric unit somewhere?! She's dangerous. I'd go as far as to say that it's ppl like Karen Matthews who make me think we should all be sterilised from birth then vetted to have kids...'' (sic)

She went on to explain her outspoken comment and clarified: ''A similar process to adoption. Once vetted & deemed ok to have kids, the sterilisation gets reversed...because HOW that woman was simply allowed (i.e. She shouldn't have been allowed) to have SEVEN children is totally beyond me...''

Despite finding the harrowing storyline uncomfortable viewing, Jodie was full of praise for its stars Gemma Whelan - who played Karen Matthews - and Sheridan Smith as neighbour Julie Bushby.

She added: ''Massive well done to @WhelanGemma & @Sheridansmith1 for tonight's show. Outstanding acting skills'' followed by a praise emoji.