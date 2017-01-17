Jodie Marsh has decided to ban men from her ''perfect'' home.

The 38-year-old former glamour model had vowed to stop dating guys following her bitter split from estranged husband James Placido - who she married in August 2015 and split from in April 2016 and has accused of purposely delaying their divorce - and is content to be celibate for now.

Jodie has now gone one step further and ruled that no guys can even enter her house because it's ''too beautiful and clean'' and boys are ''dirty, smelly and unhygienic'' and she would want a man in her house as much as she would like an elephant trampling her gaffe.

In a series of Twitter posts, she revealed: ''I honestly can't bear the thought of letting a man into my house ever again. My house is too beautiful & clean & perfect ... I'm not saying men are untidy or dirty or smelly or unhygienic. Just that in my experience ... well, you know ... Men are like elephants. I appreciate their beauty and I like looking at them but I don't want to own one and I don't want one in my house (sic)''

Revealing that in the past she has had to force ex-lovers into the shower to have a wash and rid themselves of body odour, she tweeted: ''When you have to buy shower gel and force someone into the shower with it, well, it's not ideal... (sic)''

Jodie often logs onto Twitter to share her anger about her slow-moving divorce from James with her 600,000-plus followers and recently claimed the hold-up at his end must be because he doesn't want to lose her and her ''massive'' boobs.

She cheekily posted: ''There again, if I married me, I wouldn't want to let go of me either ... I am quite a catch you know ... I cook, I clean, I ride Harleys, I can supply you with free protein & supplements & I have MASSIVE jugs; I mean, what's not to like? (sic)''