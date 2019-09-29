Jodie Kidd thinks parenthood is the ''best thing'' to ever happen to her.

The 40-year-old former model - who has eight-year-old Indio with former partner Andrea Vianini - admitted she is much less ''dramatic'' than she used to be and is able to solve problems in a better way, and thinks her little boy is part of the reason why she is so much more ''settled'' now.

She said: ''I feel more settled. When I was younger everything was more dramatic.

''Now if there's an issue, I have enough experience to deal with it. Becoming a mum helps too.

''It's the best thing that ever happened to me. Indie is a big-hearted, kind, generous, fun and lovely little boy who I love and worship.''

Jodie was previously briefly married to Aidan Butler and David Blakeley but the failed unions haven't put her off the idea of tying the knot again in the future.

Asked if she'd like to marry her current partner, Joseph Bates, she said: ''Who knows? We're very comfortable and happy and incredibly strong. Joe and Indie just adore each other.

''I haven't been put off marriage, but I should have been!

''My heart got trampled on a few times and I became more reserved and careful.

''But I'm still a hugger and I love to love.''

And Jodie praised her partner for bringing a ''wonderful calm'' to her ''bonkers'' life.

She told the latest issue of OK! magazine: ''[It's going] really well - he's a fantastic rock.

''With his military background, he hasn't got any issues or ego.

''He brings a wonderful calm to my wonderfully bonkers life.

''We met years ago when I was raising money for a military charity and then I asked him to come to Dominica to help with the Hurricane Irma relief.''