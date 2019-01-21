Jodie Kidd decided to stop following strict diets because restricting the types of food she ate left her feeling ''miserable, tired and hungry''.

The 40-year-old model has released her own wellbeing book with her personal trainer Amelie Khellaf-Govett, entitled 'Balance Your Life: A 6-week Eating and Exercise Plan for a Calmer, Healthier You', which provides readers with time-efficient workout routines and nutritiously balanced meals.

Jodie decided to create her own book with French nutritionist Amelie because as a busy working mother she could no longer stick to eating plans that restricted specific food types because she lacked energy to do everything she had to do in a day.

Jodie - who has seven-year-old son Indio with with her ex-boyfriend, Argentinian polo player Andrea Vianini - said: ''I'm kind of at the stage where I've had kids and am working, super-busy and want to look after myself, but every time I try to do a new plan or diet or go to the gym it was either traumatic because someone either beasted you at the gym that you just never wanted to go back.

''Or the diets were so strict that you just felt miserable and tired and hungry. So I thought there's got to be something out there that's more realistic that mums can follow, that is easier. So we created this, it's brilliant, it's going down really well and I'm really, really proud!''

Jodie has included numerous recipes which has replacement ingredients for sugar and she admits she was inspired to find alternatives after being shocked by the sugar content in one of her son's favourite packs of cereal.

Appearing on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Monday morning (21.01.19), she said: ''I was just looking at Indio's pack of cereal. There is an unbelievable amount of sugar in everything and it's not good for you. It really isn't. But to cook with it's quite important so we use alternatives like agave or coconut sugar or something like that. There's all these things out there that you can use instead that are much better for you that are not refined.''