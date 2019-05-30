Jodie Kidd felt like she was two different people at the height of her modelling career.

The 40-year-old blonde beauty has previously opened up about her struggle with anxiety when she reached her late teens and now the star has revealed that as much as she loved wearing different creations from ''incredible designers'', she would also want to be at home ''relaxing'' and go to the supermarket ''without being recognised''.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: ''I've spoken a lot about experiencing anxiety from being in the public eye when I was very young.

''I felt as if I had work-Jodie, who would dress up in wonderful creations from incredible designers, but I also just wanted to go to the supermarket without being recognised.

''I love being at home in a cashmere jumper, drinking a glass of wine and relaxing, being out and about in my Belstaff [racing] leathers, or being on the catwalk, dressed up in Chanel. It's so difficult to say which I prefer, I love them all.''

And Jodie recalled when she wore a four foot wide wedding dress in 1998 for Yohji Yamamoto's show in Paris, and the star admitted that she was chosen for the particular look because she was the ''strongest'' model.

She added: ''When I walked for Yohji Yamamoto in Paris. He said to me, 'You're the strongest model we have and I want you to be the bride.' I thought, 'How brilliant!' And then I thought, 'Why would he say strongest?'

''He took me out the back where this ginormous bamboo structure was waiting for me. There was a white brace going across my shoulders and bamboo went from my waist out to the hoop underneath the dress. All the weight was supported by my shoulders.

''I don't know how I made it through; the skirt covered the first rows on either side of the catwalk. It was this wonderful, terrifying moment when everyone was under my skirt.''

The British fashionista went on to confess that she has often been very ''uncomfortable'' in the creations she's had to wear on the catwalk.

She added: ''I remember opening at Givenchy, for Alexander McQueen's first ever show, wearing a corset. They had got my waist down to about 15in (38cm). I was trying not to hyperventilate.

''So I've been very uncomfortable in shows before, but at least I didn't feel as if I was about to pass out in the wedding dress. It was just fun and different; I loved it.''