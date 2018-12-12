Jodie Foster is set to direct and star in an English-language remake of 'Woman at War'.

The Academy Award-winning star will play a central role in the remake of the Icelandic eco-thriller, which was directed by Benedikt Erlingsson and is Iceland's official submission for this year's foreign language Oscar.

The original movie - which stars Halldora Geirhardsdottir - told the story of a music teacher who is also a passionate environmental activist.

In the movie, the character unexpectedly learns that her adoption application has been approved and she heads to the Ukraine to meet her baby girl for the first time.

However, she first commits to one final mission as government agents close in on her.

At this stage, it's still unclear whether Jodie will make any substantial changes to the original plot.

Meanwhile, Jodie previously revealed she is ''super-excited'' about the prospect of making movies in her 70s.

The 56-year-old actress shared: ''I'm super-excited to be acting in my 60s and 70s. I think the roles will be so much more interesting!''

The 'Money Monster' filmmaker also admitted she turned to directing in recent years because she was at a difficult age for acting.

She said: ''Being in your 50s is a transitional period for actors - you're not old enough to play the old characters and not young enough to play the young ones, so I felt like, 'OK, this is my time to direct.'

''It's just what happens - it's normal. There are just not that many roles for this age. But I anticipated it and I feel like I made hay in my younger years and I can express myself by directing. But once in a while something original comes along that isn't just another franchise.''