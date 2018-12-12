Hollywood actress Jodie Foster is set to direct and star in an English-language remake of 'Woman at War'.
Jodie Foster is set to direct and star in an English-language remake of 'Woman at War'.
The Academy Award-winning star will play a central role in the remake of the Icelandic eco-thriller, which was directed by Benedikt Erlingsson and is Iceland's official submission for this year's foreign language Oscar.
The original movie - which stars Halldora Geirhardsdottir - told the story of a music teacher who is also a passionate environmental activist.
In the movie, the character unexpectedly learns that her adoption application has been approved and she heads to the Ukraine to meet her baby girl for the first time.
However, she first commits to one final mission as government agents close in on her.
At this stage, it's still unclear whether Jodie will make any substantial changes to the original plot.
Meanwhile, Jodie previously revealed she is ''super-excited'' about the prospect of making movies in her 70s.
The 56-year-old actress shared: ''I'm super-excited to be acting in my 60s and 70s. I think the roles will be so much more interesting!''
The 'Money Monster' filmmaker also admitted she turned to directing in recent years because she was at a difficult age for acting.
She said: ''Being in your 50s is a transitional period for actors - you're not old enough to play the old characters and not young enough to play the young ones, so I felt like, 'OK, this is my time to direct.'
''It's just what happens - it's normal. There are just not that many roles for this age. But I anticipated it and I feel like I made hay in my younger years and I can express myself by directing. But once in a while something original comes along that isn't just another franchise.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
If you're looking for news on what stocks to buy, you switch on the TV...
As he did with District 9, South African filmmaker Blomkamp grounds this sci-fi thriller in...
Based on Reza's play God of Carnage, this claustrophobic film features only four characters in...
Penelope and Michael Longstreet are horrified when their son, Ethan, comes home from school one...
While there are too many carefully constructed moments in this film, it's a remarkably effective...
Violence is inherent. Brought on by fear, anger, despair or ignorance, it's a side of...
Fourteen-year-old Jodie Foster had a very busy and very weird year in 1976. There was...
Fourteen-year-old Jodie Foster had a very busy and very weird year in 1976. There was...
Let's just say this now: the heist movie is tired, kaput, over. Maybe it was...