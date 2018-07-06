Jodie Foster's son used to think she was a construction worker.

The 55-year-old actress - who is mother to 19-year-old Charlie and 16-year-old Kit - never wanted her kids to know she was famous ''at all''.

She admitted: ''I didn't want them to know about my celebrity at all. I remember when my son was about four, he thought I was a construction worker.''

While July is Pride Month, the 'Hotel Artemis' actress - who came out as gay at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013 - admitted she celebrates every day.

She told PorterEdit magazine: ''Every day is gay pride day for me.''

In the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, Jodie thinks a lot of women are regretting the fact they weren't more confident in their teens.

She said: ''I don't think there is a woman I know, who doesn't look back on when they were 15, 16, 17 or 18, who doesn't put their hand on their head and say: 'Why did I do that? Why was I like that? Why wasn't I confident? Why didn't I say no?' ''

And the former child star thinks her own ''weird'' upbringing helped protect her from potential abuse in Hollywood.

She explained: ''The weird cauldron that made me ­- working from the time I was three years old, supporting my family by the time that I was seven, super-strong mom, over-confident personality, celebrity young enough that I learned to be stand-offish...

''I think there's a whole bunch of reasons why I didn't have the same path as someone who came to Hollywood at 22 with two cents in her pocket and just wanted more than anything else to be an actor; it's just a different life.''