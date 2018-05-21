Jodie Foster thinks Hollywood has a ''problem'' when it comes to female directors.

The 55-year-old actress and filmmaker has explained that she has a passion for directing that she wishes to continue with, but has slammed America and Hollywood for not hiring more women in directorial roles.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''I said it and I'll keep saying it - I want to direct. And I will direct more than I acted.

''Europe has always been ahead. It's America that's the problem, and it has been for a very long time. We need to bang the head of America to let them know that it needs female directors. Just look at [the success of] 'Wonder Woman'.''

Jodie made the comments as she appeared at the 'Hotel Artemis' premiere alongside her co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Charlie Day, Brian Tyree Henry and Dave Bautista.

The movie stars Jodie as a character known as The Nurse, who is embarking on a mission to take care of the city's criminals in a law-breakers-only hospital.

'Hotel Artemis' was helmed and written by Drew Pearce, who made his directorial debut on the feature.

Speaking about the movie, he said: ''It was a kernel of an idea that I had seven years ago while drinking tea in the garden. To see it come to this, well, it really has been an amazing journey.''

Whilst Sterling K. Brown added that he was impressed by Drew's ''passion'' for the project, as it made it ''easier to trust'' the director.

He said: ''You know that when the person at the helm has the passion, it's easier to trust them. He really let us relinquish any anxiety we might have had.''

'Hotel Artemis' is expected to hit cinema screens in the US on June 8.