Award-winning actress Jodie Foster has hit out at superhero films, saying they are ''ruining the viewing habits of moviegoers''.
The Academy Award-winning star has hit out at big budget blockbuster movies made in Hollywood, saying that the current fascination with superhero films is doing long-term damage to the industry.
She explained: ''Going to the movies has become like a theme park. Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking - you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth.''
Jodie, 55, didn't cite any particular films - but she admitted to being specifically concerned about the impact of superhero movies.
Speaking to the Radio Times, the veteran star shared: ''It's ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world. I don't want to make $200 million movies about superheroes.''
This comes shortly after Jodie revealed she makes movies to ''figure out who she is''.
The actress-turned-director said that her films help her to evolve as an individual, which is one of the reasons they're so important to her.
She explained: ''Some directors love cranes and CGI and spectacle, but that is not why I make movies. I feel like I make movies because there are things I have to say in order to figure out who I am or my place in the world, or for me to evolve as a person.
''But until you get to the end of your movie you don't always realise why you were obsessed with that particular thing.''
