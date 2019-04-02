Jodie Comer is trying to ''accept'' the way she looks, as she says she's ''always struggled'' with her appearance since she was a teenager.
The 'Killing Eve' star has said she's ''always struggled'' with her appearance since she was a teenager, and admits that being an actress had made her insecurities worse because she knows she sometimes gets refused a role because of the way she looks.
But to cope with her hang-ups, Jodie says she's doing her best to not put ''stress'' on herself to change her appearance, because she knows she's ''worth so much more'' than just her beauty.
Speaking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ELLE UK's 'Modern Love' issue - which is on sale from April 4 - Jodie said: ''A big thing is trying to accept that, with acting, the reason for getting a part or not getting part isn't always about your talent or how talented people think you are; a lot of it is about your looks. Always worrying about the way you look or your weight for certain roles - that has always been a big insecurity of mine.
''Growing up as a teen, I always struggled with my weight and body image. What I'm trying to do - and I feel like I'm succeeding a little bit in - is to be accepting of the fact that... I always put a stress on myself having to look a certain way, when you are who you are. Your ability to act, or whatever your job is, is worth so much more than how you look.''
And fellow actress Phoebe also spoke about her own insecurities, as she said that focusing on doing things she loves helps to make her body hang-ups ''fall away''.
She said: ''I feel like when I'm on set working with people I love, with my head in the work, all those things fall away. I stop caring about any of that shit. When women are given the chance to really work or really have a character that does deeper than skin deep, then it suddenly all disappears.''
