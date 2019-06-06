Jodie Comer had an ''unhealthy obsession'' with being thin.

The 'Killing Eve' star admitted she lost interest in acting when she was in her late teens because she was so obsessed with the way she looked and she's horrified when she looks back at a particular online fad at the time.

She said: ''When I was in my late teens, I was so insecure about my body. I had a really unhealthy obsession with being thin.

''When I look back at the time, I really lost interest in my acting because I was so obsessed with how I looked. I don't remember wanting to go to auditions or being passionate about doing it. It's so hard when you're a teen.

''We used to have Piczo and people would have pages of 'rate the girl' and they'd have a picture of one girl and a picture of the other and there would be a comment box and you'd have to pick which girl was the fittest. Isn't that disgusting? It blows my mind.''

The 25-year-old actress admitted sexism can make the audition process ''hard'' but she's ''really lucky'' to have worked with the likes of 'Killing Eve' co-stars Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw and the drama's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Speaking to the new digital edition of Glamour UK, she said: ''Within everyday sexism, it's hard - there's the obvious things where you go into an audition room and it's not very welcoming or you're met with a certain attitude.''

''I've just been really lucky with who I've been surrounded with like Sandra, Phoebe and Fiona. But even though the show is fronted by women, there are so many men behind it who champion it. It's always important to not forget that.''

Jodie thinks playing assassin Villanelle in 'Killing Eve' has had a huge impact on her real life because she's learned to be more ''honest'' with people.

She explained: ''I don't know if it's through turning 25 or playing Villanelle but I feel like I'm more honest with myself and with my relationships, work relationships, personal relationships, just everything, I find myself being a bit more honest with people. I'm a lot clearer minded and more likely to say how I feel and not feel. Villanelle just says what she thinks.''

