Jodie Comer ''respects'' her parents for letting her ''get on with'' her beauty failures when she was younger.

The 'Killing Eve' star admits she tried a number of different looks when she was younger as her hometown of Liverpool is ''the city of glam''.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she shared: ''I don't know if you're familiar with Liverpool, where I'm from, but Liverpool is the city of glam. I got a curly blow at the hairdresser's as a teenager with [all day rollers] that you take out at the last minute so your hair stays in longer. Our eyebrows were super heavily drawn on. I look back at pictures of myself, and I'm like, 'Whoa!' I respect my parents for just letting me get on with it!''

Meanwhile, Jodie previously admitted she is trying to ''accept'' the way she looks as she has ''always struggled'' with her appearance.

She said: ''A big thing is trying to accept that, with acting, the reason for getting a part or not getting part isn't always about your talent or how talented people think you are; a lot of it is about your looks. Always worrying about the way you look or your weight for certain roles - that has always been a big insecurity of mine. Growing up as a teen, I always struggled with my weight and body image.

''What I'm trying to do - and I feel like I'm succeeding a little bit in - is to be accepting of the fact that ... I always put a stress on myself having to look a certain way, when you are who you are. Your ability to act, or whatever your job is, is worth so much more than how you look.''