Jodie Comer won't move to America because of the ''lack of pubs''.

The 'Killing Eve' star has become a household name in the US in recent months and though she's been working on various movies across the pond, she has no plans to leave her native UK due to her social life.

She said: ''[Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I] have both said we're not sure we could ever live in LA because of the lack of pubs here...

''I'm a Liverpool girl through and through.''

But the blonde beauty is thankful she often has the 'Fleabag' star - who writes 'Killing Eve' - with her when she's in La La Land because she finds her ''amazing friend'' a ''comforting'' presence.

She told Grazia magazine: ''Phoebe's an amazing friend. I love that we can share these experiences together - especially being out here in LA, as the two new kids on the block.

''I love LA but it's sprawling and can often be overwhelming so it's comforting having Phoebe here and being in the same boat.''

Meanwhile, Jodie previously said she was ''very, very'' grateful to her 'Killing Eve' co-star Sandra Oh.

Asked what she whispered to Sandra on her way to accept the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy - which her co-star was also shortlisted for - in September, she said: ''I think I said I loved her and I appreciated her.

''Because honestly, this whole experience we've gone through together.

''We believed in the show, but we had no idea how humongous it was going to turn out to be. And to kind of have gone through it with her, she's been extremely generous on the screen, so I'm very, very grateful of her.''