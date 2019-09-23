Jodie Comer ''loves'' that Prince William is a fan of 'Killing Eve'.

The 26-year-old actress - who plays psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC show - was incredibly shocked to find out the Duke of Cambridge watched her show.

Speaking at the Emmys, she told E! News: ''I heard about this, I was like, 'When does he have the time to watch 'Killing Eve'? I mean, I love it!''

Prince William was gifted a pair of the children's pyjamas worn by Jodie during series two of the programme when he helped to launch the Behind the Screens exhibition at the new BAFTA building in London.

The show's producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: ''Apparently he has watched it all. We didn't test him, but he did say it was quite a final ending to series two. So at least he watched the last three minutes of the last episode He said he loved it. He talked about the dark humour of it, and Jodie and Sandra [Oh, her co-star], how amazing they both are. And he talked about the humour you can get through the costumes, which is what Phoebe [de Gaye] is so clever at.''

And during his main speech, Prince William even quipped about feeling ''underdressed'', standing in front of the costumes.

He said: ''I felt quite underdressed when stood in front of those Killing Eve costumes!''

Jodie previously confessed she has seen a huge ''shift'' in her levels of fame since starring in 'Killing Eve' and that whilst she hasn't seen a ''drastic change'' in the number of people who approach her on the street, she does now get lots of ''strange men'' who wait for her at airports.

She said: ''Do you know what? It's not a drastic change, but there's definitely been a shift. [I had a] really weird experience [recently]. I got to the airport, it must have been half two, and there were ... men waiting for me to sign things.''They'd been following us around doing press during the week. Whoa. When does it become normal for strange men to be waiting for you at the airport?''