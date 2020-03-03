Jodie Comer is ''very much'' in love.

The 26-year-old actress had been happily single and content with her life but then ''things kind of fell into place'' and she's now in a relationship, though she didn't reveal anything about the identity of her partner.

On the subject of love, she said: ''I'm very much in it. I think love's the best.

''I'd been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing.

''That's the thing, isn't it? When you're relaxed and letting the universe do what it's doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great.''

The 'Killing Eve' star began her career when she was just 12 years old and though she's largely worked solidly since then, she recalled a period when she ''stunk of desperation'' because she was struggling in her auditions.

She told the upcoming April issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I remember there was a year where I didn't work for eight or nine months.

''You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you're in there for 10 minutes, and then you're coming all the way back home. Sometimes I was doing it three times a week.

''What I realised, the more that I wasn't working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became: 'I need the job.' And then you go into auditions and they can smell it.''

Jodie will soon reprise her role as Villanelle in the third series of 'Killing Eve' and she's teased fans will see more of the assassin's ''vulnerability'' in the episodes.

She said: ''We kind of delve into [her past] a little bit. The audience love what they love about her, but it's been nice to show a different side to that. Maybe a little bit of vulnerability.''