Jodie Comer has ''retired from heels''.

The 26-year-old actress - who plays fashionista assassin Villanelle in BBC Three's 'Killing Eve' - has revealed that she loves her character's ''style'' but it doesn't relate much to her own wardrobe of jeans and ''flats'' - which she finds are better to ''dance'' in.

Speaking to co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ELLE UK's 'Modern Love' issue - which is on sale from April 4 - Jodie said: ''I wish I was as bold as her. What I love about Villanelle is that she has a particular style.

''I feel like if you look through her wardrobe, there's a definite theme running through it. I'm definitely a jeans girl, which I think she's absolutely not. I've also retired from heels at the age of 26... The range of dance moves you can do in a flat shoe.''

The 'Doctor Foster' star also insisted that she is the most ''confident'' version of herself when she is ''acting''.

She added: ''I've always, always felt more confident within my acting than within myself. I feel like I believe in myself more within my work. I would love if you could write me roles for the rest of my life, what do you think about that? Are you up for that?''

And fellow actress Phoebe also spoke about her own insecurities, as she said that focusing on doing things she loves helps to make her body hang-ups ''fall away''.

She said: ''I feel like when I'm on set working with people I love, with my head in the work, all those things fall away. I stop caring about any of that shit. When women are given the chance to really work or really have a character that does deeper than skin deep, then it suddenly all disappears.''