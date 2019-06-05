Jodie Comer has a crush on Dick Van Dyke.

The 'Killing Eve' actress admitted she ''wished'' she could have introduced herself to the 93-year-old 'Mary Poppins' legend when they were both at an awards ceremony earlier this year.

Appearing on the 'Happy, Sad, Confused' podcast Jodie, 26, was asked who she was struggle to ''restrain'' herself from, and replied: ''Well, Dick Van Dyke.

''No, you don't understand. He was at the Golden Globes and that was a real moment of kind of 'gasp' -- I wish I could.

''Musicals were like my life growing up. I loved 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'. I went to see Chicago last night.''

While Dick's attempt at a cockney accent has been ridiculed over the years, the Liverpudlian actress has been praised for her mastery of different accents, which she credits to her father Jimmy.

She previously said: ''Growing up, if there was an advert on the telly with a silly accent, me and my dad would always impersonate it around the house. I think, through doing that, I now have an ear for it.''

And Jodie admitted she prefers adopting a different dialect as it helps her to separate herself from her characters - but she wishes there were more Scousers heard on screen.

She said: ''Some are harder than others, but it does help me; doing my own accent, I find it harder to separate myself from the character. But you also don't see a lot of Scousers on the telly, so maybe we need to change that a little bit.''

Meanwhile, Jodie has admitted after she won the Best Actress gong at the TV BAFTAs earlier this year - for her role as Russian assassin Villanelle in 'Killing Eve' - she took the trophy on a pub crawl with the help of her parents.

She recalled: ''My dad had it out on the train, and this woman went: 'That's not from Poundland, is it?' This other woman said: 'Is that the real thing?' He said, 'Yeah, do you want to touch it?'

''They took it on a pub crawl. They were so proud.''