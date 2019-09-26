Jodie Comer celebrated her Emmy Awards win with ''lots of pizza''.

The 26-year-old actress scooped the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama accolade for her work on 'Killing Eve' over the weekend but she was too ''tired'' for any wild celebrations as she'd been feeling ill with a cold, so didn't stay out for too long after the ceremony ended.

She told Variety magazine: ''I was so tired; it was such a long day.

''I was with my agents and the 'Killing Eve' team, and we had a couple of drinks to celebrate, and lots of pizza.

''Also, my voice isn't usually like this. I sound a little bit like Marge Simpson.''

In her acceptance speech, Jodie admitted she had been so convinced she wouldn't win the award, she hadn't invited her parents over from the UK for the ceremony - and now she's convinced they'll want to attend ''every single thing'' with her in the future.

She told Variety magazine: ''It's nice to bring your parents to these things. But I just said, 'Oh no, sit this one out. Now's not my time.'

''I'm probably not going to ever live that one down with them, or they'll be coming to every single thing now!''

But despite the Emmys airing in the early hours of the morning in the UK, Jodie's parents stayed awake to watch her victory on TV.

She added: ''They'd been up drinking and watching it. They were still up, which I was really impressed by.

''There were tears; there were screams. They're just incredibly proud, which means a lot. Just a lot of chaos on the phone!''

The blonde beauty doesn't remember very much about getting on stage to accept her award.

She said: ''I actually don't know what I was thinking. I was in a complete state of shock. During the day I was strangely calm because I didn't think it would be me. But it also happened so fast.

''You're standing in front of all of these people, and you want to say the right thing and don't want to miss anybody. You want to soak it up, not rush it, and take it all in. I feel like I blabbered on a lot!''