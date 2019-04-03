Jodie Comer has ''retired from heels''.

The 'Killing Eve' star much prefers hitting the dance floor in flat shoes as she finds they restrict her movement much less than wearing a heel.

She said: ''I've also retired from heels at the age of 26... The range of dance moves you can do in a flat shoe.''

Jodie's 'Killing Eve' alter ego, assassin Villanelle is known for her strong sense of style and the actress wishes she was as ''bold'' in her sartorial choices as her character.

Speaking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Britain's ELLE magazine, she said: ''I wish I was as bold as her. What I love about Villanelle is that she has a particular style. I feel like if you look through her wardrobe, there's a definite theme running through it.

''I'm definitely a jeans girl, which I think she's absolutely not.''

Jodie admitted she is slowly coming to accept her flaws but it has been a struggle to come to terms with the fact that appearance plays a big part in casting a role.

She said: ''A big thing is trying to accept that, with acting, the reason for getting a part or not getting a part isn't always about your talent or how talented people think you are; a lot of it is about your looks.

''Always worrying about the way you look or your weight for certain roles - that has always been a big insecurity of mine. I used to hate my teeth when I was younger.

''My whole teens, I pouted in every photograph; there are so many pictures where I'm doing the biggest duck face because I had a chip in my teeth after diving into a children's swimming pool.

''Growing up as a teen, I always struggled with my weight and body image. What I'm trying to do - and I feel like I'm succeeding a little bit in - is be accepting of the fact that...

''I always put a stress on myself having to look a certain way, when you are who you are. Your ability to act, or whatever your job is, is worth so much more than how you look.''