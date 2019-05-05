Jodie Comer has seen a ''shift'' in her levels of fame since starring in 'Killing Eve'.

The 26-year-old actress plays fiery assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama, and has said that whilst she hasn't seen a ''drastic change'' in the number of people who approach her on the street, she does now get ''strange men'' who wait for her at airports.

She said: ''Do you know what? It's not a drastic change, but there's definitely been a shift.

''[I had a] really weird experience [recently]. I got to the airport, it must have been half two, and there were ... men waiting for me to sign things. They'd been following us around doing press during the week. Whoa. When does it become normal for strange men to be waiting for you at the airport?''

But despite having more people asking for autographs, Jodie insists her love life hasn't picked up, and blames her lack of romantic interests on the fact that she stars in 'Killing Eve' as a ''psychopath''.

When asked by The Sunday Times newspaper how her love life has been, she joked: ''Oh, zero, darling, zero. I don't know if it's particularly because I've played a psychopath. I really don't get approached at all. Which is fine. I'm never in one place long enough.''

Meanwhile, Jodie recently revealed she was one asked by an eager fan to replicate the Villanelle's murderous ways by strangling them.

Asked whether she's had any extreme reactions from fans, she said: ''It's been a good year! A lot of people just look at me in a 'Is it her?' sort of way.

''But recently I had a really strange one - a woman asked for a photograph with me and then she whispered in my ear, 'Will you strangle me?' I said, 'No!'''