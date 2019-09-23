Jodie Comer didn't invite her parents to the Emmy Awards because she didn't expect to win.

The Killing Eve actress was stunned to take the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize at Sunday's (22.09.19) ceremony ahead of her co-star Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke ('Game of Thrones'), Viola Davis ('How to Get Away With Murder'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Mandy Moore ('This is Us') and Robin Wright ('House of Cards') but promised to take the statuette home to England so her mother and father could see it.

She said: ''I was not expecting to get up on this stage tonight I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, including Sandra.

''Safe to say Sandra, this has been an absolute whirlwind and I feel so lucky to have shared this experience with you.

''Damon Thomas one of our directors, he encourages me to take risks and above all have fun and I can't thank you enough.

''My lovely agents for the support - this is crazy - my mum and dad in Liverpool, who I didn't invite because I didn't think it would be my time. One I'm sorry and two I love you, I'm gonna bring this home.''

Meanwhile, 'Pose' star Billy Porter was overwhelmed as he accepted the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre.

He praised his fellow nominees, Jason Bateman ('Ozark'), Kit Harington ('Game of Thrones'), Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul') and 'This Is Us' duo Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown, and said ''The category is love, y'all. Love. I am so overwhelmed.

''James Baldwin said, 'It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around the earth like I have the right to be here.'

''I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right.''

After thanking his family and showrunner Ryan Murphy, he added: ''We as artists are the people who get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of people who live on this planet ... Please never stop doing that.''