Jodie Comer wears sunscreen even in ''rain or snow''.

The 'Killing Eve' actress' friends all make fun of her dedication to protecting herself from the sun's harmful rays but she wants o do everything possible to avoid ''damage'' to her skin.

She said: ''Every day, rain or snow. I try and tell everyone how important this is, and they're all like, 'Shut up, I'm not putting 50 on when it's thunder and lightning outside.' And I'm like, 'You can still get the damage!' ''

The 26-year-old actress has no interest in wrinkle-smoothing Botox injections but admitted she thinks she'll end up a ''prune'' in her 40s because her face is so expressive.

She said: ''Although maybe I need to chill with the crazy expressions or I'll be a prune by age 40.''

However, the actress knows she needs to be able to show the ''different faces'' of her 'Killing Eve' alter ego, assassin Villanelle.

She told Town & Country magazine: ''There are so many different faces she has.

''To be able to explore that all within one character is so rare, and I don't know if that will ever happen again. I've been really spoiled--but, wow, what an experience!''

Jodie recently admitted she has ''retired'' from wearing high heels while expressing her admiration for Villanelle's style choices.

She said: ''I wish I was as bold as her. What I love about Villanelle is that she has a particular style.

''I feel like if you look through her wardrobe, there's a definite theme running through it. I'm definitely a jeans girl, which I think she's absolutely not. I've also retired from heels at the age of 26... The range of dance moves you can do in a flat shoe.''