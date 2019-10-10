Jodie Comer thinks it is ''insane'' that she is working with Sir Ridley Scott.

The 'Killing Eve' star is to be directed by the legendary filmmaker in 'The Last Duel' - which also stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck - and she admits it is a dream come true.

She said: ''To work with Ridley, it's just insane. When I read the script, I loved the script. The character is this remarkable woman who risked her own life and reclaimed her life in the process and I'm so excited, honestly.''

And the 26-year-old actress - who hails from Liverpool - has confessed she wasn't fully appreciative of her co-stars' legendary status as she only recently watched their famous film 'Good Will Hunting'.

She added to MTV News: ''Embarrassingly, I only watched 'Good Will Hunting' like two years ago, which I probably shouldn't say, working in the film industry.''

Jodie recently picked up an Emmy award for her part in 'Killing Eve' and during her acceptance speech, she confessed she didn't invite her parents to the ceremony because she didn't expect to be going home with the award.

She said: ''I was not expecting to get up on this stage tonight I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, including Sandra. Safe to say Sandra, this has been an absolute whirlwind and I feel so lucky to have shared this experience with you. Damon Thomas one of our directors, he encourages me to take risks and above all have fun and I can't thank you enough. My lovely agents for the support - this is crazy - my mum and dad in Liverpool, who I didn't invite because I didn't think it would be my time. One I'm sorry and two I love you, I'm gonna bring this home.''