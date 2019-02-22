Jodie Comer had a near-death experience after choking on pasta on the set of 'Killing Eve'.

The 25-year-old actress plays killer Villanelle in the hit crime drama series - which is set to return with a second season in the coming months - opposite Sandra Oh as MI5 detective Eve Polastri, and she has revealed that the scene where the pair are ferociously throwing the Italian meal down their throats after having a face-off almost ended in a real-life fatality.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jodie recalled: ''She's playing it up, being her usual childish self, and the pasta was extremely dry.

''And it was extremely thick.

''I was shovelling it in, and then it just shot down my throat and then I was full-on choking.

''They must have it on camera -- a medic came in and managed to get it out, but my life definitely flashed before me ... I just remember being opposite the other actor and looking at him, and he thought I was making a weird acting choice.

''So yeah, it's ruined pasta for me completely.''

She added that her brother joked: ''I love this. Of all the things that could have killed Villanelle, it was a mouthful of pasta.''

After the first season's huge success, attention is now turning to the second instalment, and Jodie recently hinted that viewers will find out more about her mysterious character.

She teased: ''People's questions about Villanelle are always: does she have emotions; does she have morals?

''You know, we have these glimpses of her maybe feeling something, but what is it? What is it that we don't know?

''That's definitely something that we've explored in series two, whether she is battling with her conscience - what's under there?''

Meanwhile, Jodie previously revealed that doing ''silly things'' while filming helped her to become less insecure as the quirky killer.

She said: ''I can be very self-conscious and I learned to drop that. If there was something silly I did in a scene, I'd be caring too much about what other people thought. The longer we went on the more free I felt.''