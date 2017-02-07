Singer Dalvin DeGrate has revealed the script for the project has been completed and casting will take place in the near future.

"...Yes the #jodecibiopic is coming!!!!!," he writes on Instagram. "For all the casting inquiries, they will be announced soon... Thanks for the love and support."

In an interview DeGrate posted on the social media site over the weekend (04-05Feb17), he revealed the project has been in the works since September (16), and bosses at American network VHI have bought the rights.

Filming is slated to begin next month (Mar17) and it is set to be released by the end of the year.

Jodeci formed in 1983, but went on hiatus in 1996. The group reunited in 2014 at the Soul Train Awards and released its first album in 20 years in 2015.