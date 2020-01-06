Joaquin Phoenix was responsible for the Golden Globes' vegan menu.

The 'Joker' star is a long time vegan and animal rights activist, and fellow activist Moby has claimed it was Joaquin and his partner Rooney Mara who helped to ''organise'' the entirely vegan menu which was served at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday (05.01.20).

Speaking to Page Six, Moby said: ''Joaquin and Rooney Mara sort of organised that. In the vegan mafia, Joaquin and I have known each other for decades - and I don't know if I'm even allowed to say this - but I know that he was one of the people who helped arrange that. I don't know if it was predominantly him or with other people, but he had mentioned to me a while ago that he was working on it.''

And a representative for Joaquin confirmed Moby's comments, saying the 45-year-old actor, who picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama gong at the ceremony, was behind the charge to go plant-based.

They said: ''By acknowledging animal agriculture's role in the degradation of our planet and boldly taking measures to do its part to reduce harm, the [Golden Globes organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association] has shown great leadership.''

On the night, Joaquin told reporters in the Winner's Room that he was ''so moved'' by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) decision to set a vegan menu for the evening.

He said: ''It's the first time I've ever eaten the food at this ceremony. I thought it was excellent. I was so moved by their decision to make tonight plant-based. It was such an important step. The SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards and Governor's Ball, whatever else there is, need to do it as well.

''I think now consuming animal products is no longer just a personal choice. It is having a drastic and vast consequence on the rest of the world and all of us, and so I think it was incredibly brave and compassionate of HFPA to make that bold decision. I really commend them for that. I've never been so proud to attend an awards ceremony as I am tonight, and thank you so much for asking that question.''