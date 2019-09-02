Joaquin Phoenix wanted to make sure his version of the Joker ''wasn't identifiable'', as he wanted to create a character that psychiatrists couldn't define.
Joaquin Phoenix wanted to make sure his version of the Joker ''wasn't identifiable''.
The 44-year-old actor is taking on the iconic role as Batman's most famous foe in the upcoming DC Comics origins story simply titled 'Joker', and has said after being given the ''freedom'' to bring his own version of the character to life, he wanted to make sure the supervillain wasn't someone who could be ''identified'' by psychiatrists.
He said: ''I wanted the freedom to create something that wasn't identifiable. This is a fictional character. I didn't want a psychiatrist to be able to identify the kind of person he was.''
Joaquin was drawn to playing the villain - who has also been played by the likes of Heath Ledger and Jared Leto in previous movies - because of how ''hard to define'' he is, and says he didn't ''refer to any past iteration'' of the character when bringing his own version to life.
Speaking to Variety magazine, he said: ''I didn't refer to any past iteration of the character. It just felt like something that was our creation in some ways.
''What was so attractive about this character for me is he's so hard to define. You don't really want to define him. Every day felt like we were discovering new aspects of his character ... up until the very last day.''
The actor shed 52lbs for the role, and recently said his rapid weightloss helped him get into character.
He explained: ''It turns out that affects your psychology. You start to go mad.''
'Joker' - which also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy - was directed, produced, and co-written by Todd Phillips, and premiered at Venice Film Festival over the weekend, ahead of its global release date in October.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...