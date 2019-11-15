Joaquin Phoenix is uncomfortable with the amount of violence in 'Joker', claiming that the topic left him in an ''awkward position''.
Joaquin Phoenix is uncomfortable with the amount of violence in 'Joker'.
The 'Gladiator' star portrays the iconic villain in the film, which has received rave reviews but has caused controversy with its violence.
Joaquin, 45, walked out of an interview in September when asked by a journalist about whether the film would ''inspire'' violence to consult with Warner Bros as he had not been asked a question relating to the film's violence.
He told the LA Times newspaper: ''It was an awkward position to be in because I thought, 'Well, I can't address this because this is the thing that is potentially - that's precisely what you shouldn't do.' So it suddenly seemed like I was being evasive and trying to avoid this topic because it made me uncomfortable. But I was really thinking, 'This is the very thing that would excite this kind of personality.''
Director Todd Phillips, 48, believes that the film has been ''vindicated'' by its reception, despite the questions over its violent nature.
He said: ''It's not the box office but the reception that's been vindicating. It's the fact that I get emails from people telling me that the movie made them look at their sister who suffers from schizophrenia in a different light.
''Ultimately, the film is about the power of kindness and the lack of empathy in the world, and the audience seems to have picked up on that. It's amazing that a movie that was supposed to inspire, as they put it, mass mayhem really has just inspired a bunch of people dancing down staircases. I think that speaks more to our times than anything.''
Meanwhile, Joaquin also admitted that he didn't expect 'Joker' to be so successful.
He said: ''I don't think I expected this movie to be successful. I don't know if I had any expectation. Honestly, Todd and I were just trying to make something that didn't end our careers.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...