Joaquin Phoenix thought Rooney Mara ''despised'' him when they first met but eventually realised she's just shy.
Joaquin Phoenix thought Rooney Mara ''despised'' him when they first met.
The 44-year-old actor met his now-fiancee when they worked on 2013 movie her and he initially mistook her shyness for a very different feeling.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the US publication noted: ''He believed Mara despised him during the making of 'Her' but later learned she was just shy and actually liked him too.''
And the 'Joker' star - who also worked with Rooney on 'Mary Magdalene' - admitted the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' actress is the only woman he's ever researched online.
He told the outlet: ''She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet.
''We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online.''
The 'Walk the Line' actor admitted he feels ''so fortunate'' that he's had so many great opportunities and experiences throughout his long career.
He said: ''Rooney said to me the other night, 'Do you realise how many great opportunities you've had? These films?'
''I said it's true, I've been so fortunate, so many movies where I was like, I don't know if I'll ever be able to top this experience. The experience of making this movie. It was incredible that I found another one.''
And even if he doesn't have the best experience, Joaquin has learned to just focus on the other areas of his life that are so positive.
He added: '' I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you're okay. You go, 'Maybe it is going to be a bad experience' or 'Maybe I'm not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won't have any of those connections, maybe I'll feel just hollow afterwards.'
''That's okay. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that's really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f***ing love my life.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...