Joaquin Phoenix thinks Jonah Hill is the ''f**king coolest guy''.

The 43-year-old actor stars alongside Jonah, 34, in the drama 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' and Joaquin has revealed how much he relished the experience, saying that their conversations often concerned the same things their on-screen characters were interested in.

Joaquin - who plays the part of cartoonist John Callahan in the film - shared: ''I instantly liked him. First, I've been a fan. I think he is one of those incredibly rare talents that can do anything. He really is a fine actor.

''So I was excited to have the opportunity to work with him, but then he's just like the f**king coolest guy. I really liked him. We just really talked a lot, about I think a lot of what John and Donnie talked about. Just talked about life, and different philosophies, and struggle, and death, and these things that were on their minds we would talk about in between takes. We just were always having those conversations.''

Initially, the duo had to make a ''concerted effort'' to develop a bond for the sake of the movie.

But over time, Joaquin - whose character became a quadriplegic in an auto accident at 21 - said their conversations became ''second nature''.

He explained to Collider: ''There was this kind of like concerted effort, in the beginning, to try to get to know each other and develop a certain intimacy. Then at some point, it just was second nature, so easy to be around.''