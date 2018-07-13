Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix has revealed that his Joker film will be ''unique''.
The 43-year-old actor recently signed on to appear in the untitled DC movie, which is being directed by Todd Phillips, and Joaquin has claimed the film won't easily fit into any specific genre.
He explained: ''I wouldn't quite classify this as like any genre. I wouldn't say it's a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a ... It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that's exciting.
''I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn't, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that's what Todd sees appealing about this idea.''
Joaquin also revealed he's been thinking about appearing a movie like this for a number of years.
He told Collider: ''Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said 'Why don't they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?' And I thought, 'You can't do the Joker, because, you know, it's just you can't do that character, it's just been done.'
''So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said 'I'll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.' And I said 'I'm not gonna go, I can't go to a general meeting.' So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, 'Oh that's so exciting, that's the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.' I felt like you could get something on screen.''
