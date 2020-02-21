Joaquin Phoenix rescued a cow and a calf just hours after his Oscars speech.

The 'Joker' star - who won an Academy Award for Best Actor at the event, where he spoke about animal rights, earlier this month - practiced what he preached at the ceremony by visiting a slaughterhouse just days later and liberating the bovine pair, and he named the mum Liberty and the youngster Indigo.

In a video shared by Farm Sanctuary - which has rescued thousands of animals and has cared for them at its sanctuaries in New York and California - Joaquin said: ''I never thought I'd find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realise we might have more in common than we do differences.

''Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise. Although we will continue to fight for the liberation of all animals who suffer in these oppressive systems, we must take pause to acknowledge and celebrate the victories, and the people who helped achieve them.''

The 45-year-old actor urged people to be ''compassionate'' to people even if they have ''differences''.

He added: ''My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we'll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us.''

During part of his Oscars speech, Joaquin - who is an outspoken advocate for vegan food and even voiced his support for ''plant-based'' diets during his speech at the Golden Globes in January - referenced animal rights.

He told the audience: ''We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable and then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put in our coffee and our cereal.''

And it was also reported earlier this month that he convinced his Hollywood agency to go vegan for its pre-Oscars party.

Joaquin attended the glitzy bash alongside his mother Arlyn Phoenix and fiance Rooney Mara, and the acclaimed actor was spotted tucking in to vegan meatballs.