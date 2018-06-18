The Joker origin movie set to star Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly ready to start filming later this year.

The upcoming 1980s gangster tale - which is seemingly being produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese with director Todd Phillips at the helm - will be a new take on one of Batman's toughest villains.

As reported by Omega Underground, shooting is set to take place in New York City in September, as DC looks to move forward with the project.

This development follows claims that 30 Seconds To Mars singer Jared Leto could reprise his role as the Crown Prince of Crime.

It could mean two Joker films are on the way, with Leto's project set to be a sequel to 'Suicide Squad' focusing on his unique take on the Ace of Knaves.

Meanwhile, this report comes as it seemed The Joker and Harley Quinn - played by Margot Robbie - could be getting their own movie, which would delve into their ''messed up'' love story.

Robbie said previously: ''I'm personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way.''

However, last month she insisted she was keen to make a standalone Harley film, and had already made an interesting pitch.

She shared: ''I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang.

''I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.''