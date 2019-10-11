Joaquin Phoenix hit a fire department truck with his car on Tuesday (08.10.19) but his own vehicle was left worse off.
Joaquin Phoenix hit a fire department truck with his car on Tuesday (08.10.19).
The 'Joker' actor was making a right turn out of a West Hollywood car park when his Tesla scraped the bumper of the unoccupied vehicle.
According to TMZ, Joaquin parked up again and tracked down the paramedics, who were on a call, and explained he had misjudged and not made a wide enough turn.
Police were called to the scene, insurance information was exchanged and a damage report had to be taken because the vehicle is L.A. County property.
The 44-year-old actor was described as ''cordial'' and ''easy to deal with'' and ultimately wasn't ticketed over the incident.
However, Joaquin's car was the most affected by the impact of the collision, with damage to the right front quarter panel. The paramedics' truck only had a minor bumper scratch.
Meanwhile, the 'Walk the Line' star recently admitted he ''can't imagine'' life without acting.
He said: ''It's hard for me not to get sentimental about acting, because this industry has provided me with so much. I can't imagine a life without it. Work is one of the most fulfilling things that I do. I don't know what I'd have done if I hadn't been successful. I got super lucky.''
But Joaquin wasn't initially sure about taking on the role in 'Joker' as he's been wasn't sure he could ''pull off'' the troubled character.
He added: ''I've been struggling with making decisions for the last few years. I wasn't certain this was right for me, but I also wasn't certain that it was something I could pull off. It's important to know that I get along with the director because I've had a couple of situations where I didn't. That's very difficult to deal with.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...