Joaquin Phoenix has teased the possibility of a 'Joker' sequel.

The 'Gladiator' star admitted that he had discussed potential sequels with director Todd Phillips before 'Joker' had even been released.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Joaquin, 45, said: ''Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.

''In the second week or third week of shooting, I was like 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest - but not really.

''I basically said, 'You could take this character and put him in any movie.' ''

Todd, whose previous credits include the 'Hangover' trilogy, stated that he and Joaquin would make another film if there was a ''compelling creative reason.''

He said: ''We haven't talked about it a ton. We've only talked about the fact that if we ever did one - and I'm not saying we are because right now we're not - it couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime.'

''That just doesn't interest us. It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does.''

The 48-year-old filmmaker admitted that Joker had been planned to as a standalone film but would be willing to work alongside Joaquin on a future movie.

He explained: ''The quote was, 'I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.' And I would. But the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it.''

Meanwhile, Joaquin revealed that he amused himself by photoshopping the Batman villain into a number of classic films.

He said: ''I did a photoshoot with the on-set photographer and we made posters where I photoshopped Joker into 10 classic movies: 'Rosemary's Baby, 'Raging Bull', 'Yentl.'

''If you see it, you're like, 'Yeah, I'd watch that movie.' 'Yentl' with Joker? That would be ... amazing!''