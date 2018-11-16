Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix has been named among the nominees for the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards.
Joaquin Phoenix is among the nominees for the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards.
The 44-year-old actor has been shortlisted for the Best Male Lead gong at the bash on February 23 for his starring role in the Lynne Ramsay-directed drama 'You Were Never Really Here', which also starred Ekaterina Samsonov.
The movie is nominated for the Best Feature award while Ramsay has been shortlisted for the Best Director accolade at the bash, which celebrates the work of independent filmmakers.
Joaquin will face competition from the likes of John Cho, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke and Christian Malheiros for the Best Male Lead award.
Elsewhere, Glenn Close, Toni Collette, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Helena Howard, and Carey Mulligan have all been nominated for the Best Female Lead prize.
'You Were Never Really Here' also faces stiff competition in the Best Feature category, with 'Eighth Grade', 'First Reformed', 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and 'Leave No Trace' vying for the prize.
Meanwhile, the Best Director nominees include Debra Granik, Barry Jenkins, Tamara Jenkins, Ramsay, and Paul Schrader.
The list of nominees was announced by Molly Shannon and 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Gemma Chan.
The Independent Spirit Awards will be staged the night before the Academy Awards in 2019.
Independent Spirit Awards nominees:
Best Feature:
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
Best Male Lead:
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
Best Female Lead:
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
Best Supporting Actor:
Raul Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
Best Supporting Actress:
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcout McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
Best Director:
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Screenplay:
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best First Screenplay:
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
Best Cinematography:
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
Best Editing:
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
Best International Film:
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Documentary:
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Best First Feature:
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
Bonnie Award:
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
Producers Award:
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
Someone To Watch Award:
Alex Morrato, Socrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Truer Than Fiction Award:
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, 'Hale County This Morning, This Evening
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
In a small town at the college campus, a normal man is having a terrible...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
Ewa Cybulski and her sister Magda are Polish immigrants in search of new lives in...
With only a hint of a futuristic setting, Spike Jonze takes a remarkably honest look...
Theodore Twombley wasn't exactly having the best time in his life. He never socialised, seldom...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
Joaquin Phoenix has a reputation for diving heartily into roles, and his starring turn in...