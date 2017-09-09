Joanne Froggatt thinks it would be ''tricky'' to make a 'Downton Abbey' movie.

The 37-year-old actress - who played maid Anna Bates in the popular period drama series - admits she and her castmates are all keen to reunite for a big screen venture but it would be very difficult to arrange because there are so many people's schedules to consider.

She said: ''It's been tricky. There has been a lot of goodwill from all of us, but logistically it's a bit of a minefield.

''It's very difficult to get all 22 actors together. But if we can, everyone would like to do it.''

While the 'Liar' star has been scouting for work in America, she's not expecting to land a Hollywood blockbuster because she doesn't think she has the right image.

She explained to the Radio Times: ''I'm not a big-budget Hollywood type. They want the model type, classically beautiful and I'm not.''

While Joanne had been working for years before landing her role in 'Downton' - which won her a Golden Globe two years ago - she admits the show changed her life completely.

She said: '''Downton Abbey' has changed my life. Having opportunities to do amazing things like tour the White House came from doing that show and I'll always be grateful.

''I'd already been working for several years when I got the role of Anna, so I know I can't take anything for granted.''

And the former 'Coronation Street' actress will never forget being shown around the White House by then-President Barack Obama, who was a huge 'Downton' fan.

She said: ''It was incredible. We went to the Oval Office and the Situation Room. There was no situation, so it was OK. I don't know if I'm supposed to say we were in there...''