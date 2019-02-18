Joanne Froggatt says the 'Downton Abbey' movie will be ''everything fans want''.

The 38-year-old actress played lady's maid Anna Bates in the TV period drama, which ended after six years in 2015, and she is to reprise her role in creator Julian Fellowes' highly-anticipated movie adaptation.

Joanne is remaining tight-lipped on the plot but has assured fans it will be full of ''surprises, sadness and intrigue''.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''The movie will be full of romance, fun, surprises, sadness and intrigue. Everything people want, but elevated.''

As for what's in store for the 'Liar' star's character, Joanne added that Anna is in a ''really good place''.

She revealed: ''Anna is in a really good place. She and Mr Bates have a baby boy, now 18 months old. She is passionate about helping Lady Mary with the running of Downton, about keeping the legacy going.''

The upcoming movie will see the return of stars such as Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley and Maggie Smith is set to return as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Joanne admitted that seeing all her old co-stars on set was ''lovely'' and felt like a ''school reunion''.

She said: ''It was so surreal. Everyone who was there at the end is there in the movie. It was like a lovely school reunion.''

Although the 'Dark Angel' actress ''loved Anna'' in the wake of the 'Downton Abbey' TV series ending she has deliberately tried to stay away from any roles which are too similar.

She said: ''I did stay away from working-class northerners for a little bit. Not that I've got anything against them, but I didn't want to play their character all the time.

''And I loved Anna. I wanted her to stand on her own. I didn't want to do some carbon copy of her.''