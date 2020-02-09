Joanne Froggatt has split from her husband James Cannon.

The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Anna Bates in 'Downton Abbey' - has confirmed that she and her husband have decided to separate after eight years of marriage.

In an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper, Joanne shared: ''We've actually been separated for a little while. I'm looking to the future. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens.''

Joanne and James tied the knot at a church in Oxfordshire in 2012, when she was surrounded by some of her 'Downton Abbey' cast mates.

And the award-winning actress subsequently described their marriage as the happiest day of her life.

But despite their split, Joanne and James still plan to work together on film and TV projects in the future.

Last year, Joanne starred in the 'Downton Abbey' movie, and prior to its release, the actress insisted it would feature everything fans loved about the acclaimed TV show.

Joanne said: ''The people who love the TV series are the people who are going to want to see the movie, for the most part, so I think it's got all the things that people loved about 'Downton', but elevated. It looks very cinematic; there are big, beautiful set pieces.''

Joanne also revealed she would happily reprise her role again for another movie.

Asked about the possibility of shooting another 'Downton Abbey' movie, she said: ''If people still want it. One step at a time, but if we can do something really quality, then yes. Never say never.''