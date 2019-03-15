Joanne Froggatt has promised the 'Downton Abbey' movie will feature everything fans loved about the TV show, though she can't say anything about the plot.
Joanne Froggatt has promised the 'Downton Abbey' movie will feature everything fans loved about the TV show.
The 38-year-old actress has reprised her role as maid Anna Bates in the upcoming big screen spin-off and though she's sworn to secrecy about plot details, she doesn't think viewers of the period drama, which ended four years ago, will be disappointed.
She said: ''The people who love the TV series are the people who are going to want to see the movie, for the most part, so I think it's got all the things that people loved about 'Downton', but elevated. It looks very cinematic; there are big, beautiful set pieces.''
Though Joanne insisted recent reports there are already plans for a second 'Downton' film haven't yet been confirmed, she would happily reprise her role again for another movie.
She told The Times newspaper: ''If people still want it. One step at a time, but if we can do something really quality, then yes. Never say never.''
The British actress won a Golden Globe and was nominated for three Emmy awards after the fourth series of 'Downton', which featured her character being raped by a footman, and she had no idea it would get ''so huge''.
She recalled: ''It felt like a snowball effect. I didn't really have any idea that it was going to be so huge. I can experience that even more looking back on it, somehow. I can think now, 'Wow, that really was incredible.' ''
The 'Mary Shelley' actress is happy to still be recognised as Anna wherever she goes and doesn't view it as a ''problem''.
She said: ''If I see it as a problem, then it's going to be a problem for the rest of my life, and I want to do this job for the rest of my life.''
