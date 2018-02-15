Joanna Lumley is working with her 'Absolutely Fabulous' designer on her BAFTA dress.

The 71-year-old actress is set to host the star-studded awards ceremony in London on Sunday (18.02.18), and Joanna has revealed she's teamed up with Betty Jackson ahead of the event.

Asked whether she's already chosen her outfit for the bash, Joanna replied: ''Oh no. I don't 'choose'. This is how it works: the brilliant designer Betty Jackson, who dressed Patsy in 'Absolutely Fabulous' and Purdey in 'The New Avengers', has came out of retirement to make my dress.''

Joanna has cut her own hair and done her own make-up since the start of her acting career.

But the British star revealed she'll be relying on an expert to do her hair for the awards ceremony.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''Ever since my modelling days, I have always done my own make-up because as you are putting on your face, you are putting on your person.

''The hair is always a nightmare, though, so someone else can deal with it.''

Meanwhile, Joanna stressed that all of this year's BAFTA attendees are welcome to wear whatever they wish, despite being encouraged to show their support for the Time's Up movement.

She explained: ''After the Golden Globes, I wondered if everyone as going to wear black and thought I'd better not upset the boat by arriving in puce with glitter and Swarovski crystals everywhere, so I decided to wear black anyway. And as a host, black's OK because if I was a man, I would be in a dinner jacket.

''But I have recently heard that Time's Up have written around asking women to wear black, so I think a lot of girls will come in black and some won't. Everyone is welcome to wear whatever they want.''