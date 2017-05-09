British actress Joanna Lumley has revealed she doesn't think Idris Elba is the right man to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, because he doesn't match the description of the character in Ian Fleming's books.
The 44-year-old hunk has been put forward as the man to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007 for the last few years, a casting decision which would make him the first black actor in the role, and while Joanna is a huge fan of his talents she doesn't think Elba chimes with what the late Fleming intended for the suave spy.
Lumley - who starred alongside Idris in an early episode of 'Absolutely Fabulous' - explained to Radio Times magazine: ''Idris Elba is stunning - and was incidentally in 'Absolutely Fabulous' - but I don't think he is right for Bond, who is quite clearly described in the book.
''I'm colour-blind when it comes to acting, but Idris Elba is just a zonking great star anyway.''
Lumley isn't the first star to pour scorn on Elba's chances of slipping into Bond's famous tuxedo.
Pierce Brosnan - who starred as 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002 - previously dismissed the idea of a black actor or a woman replacing Craig as Bond.
The 63-year-old star insisted: ''He'll be male and he'll be white. Also, a female James Bond, no, I think it has to be male. James Bond is a guy, he's all male. His name is James, his name is James Bond.''
Elsewhere, Anthony Horowitz, author of the 007 adventure 'Trigger Mortis', previously argued that Idris is ''too street'' to play the role of Bond.
The novelist admitted to being a fan of the British actor, but claimed he wasn't a suitable fit for the part.
He said: ''Idris Elba is a terrific actor, but I can think of other black actors who would do it better. For me, Idris Elba is a bit too rough to play the part. It's not a colour issue. I think he is probably a bit too 'street' for Bond. Is it a question of being suave? Yeah.''
