Joanna Lumley has chosen a simple black dress for the BAFTA Awards because she doesn't want to make a ''statement''.
Joanna Lumley thinks she'll look like a ''headmistress'' at the BAFTA Awards.
The 'Absolutely Fabulous' actress will wear a bespoke black gown by Betty Jackson to the glamorous ceremony on Sunday (18.02.18) - a dress she chose before the Time's Up all-black campaign - because she wants to blend in, rather than make a statement.
She said: ''I had to choose how I would look before any of this blew up.
''My dress is very plain and very covered up, mainly because I have to wear so many power packs and wires.
''I shall probably look like a senior prefect or the headmistress, but the dress is simply divine.
''I would have loved to wear crimson or shocking pink, but it might have looked as if I was making a statement. As a host, it's not my job to make statements.''
The 71-year-old star admitted she does her best to keep herself ''nice'' because it can be harder to find work as an older actress.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''It's a problem for women and men.
''When you're past a certain age, probably 40, they [directors] think you're over the hill,
''They're always looking for a younger star. So if you're trying to cling to looking 35 and you're actually 45, maybe that's a danger area.
''I'm lucky, I'm flying high and in my latest film role ['Finding Your Feet'] had to wear a grey wig.
''But when you're way past it like me, there's no one to try to look like.
''You just keep yourself nice, keep in shape, don't drink yourself into a slob or lose your teeth.''
