Joanna Lumley thinks Meghan Markle is ''enchanting''.

The 71-year-old star has admitted to be being a huge fan of the former 'Suits' actress, and she thinks that her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry is proof that times - and the British royal family - are changing.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I think Meghan is enchanting. She has fabulous exotic parentage, is in our business and has been married before; this is fantastic.

''This is today's world. She's marrying a prince, who is a darling boy and fought for his country. All these things bode well for the future.''

Joanna has formed a close bond with the likes of Prince Charles over the years, and she revealed she's always found the royals to be charming people.

She said: ''They're always unbelievably courteous and polite to me. It's a great honour to have met them.''

Prince Harry and Meghan, 36, started dating in mid-2016 and are poised to tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

But Meghan previously dismissed suggestions that their romance had been a whirlwind.

The American beauty explained: ''I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship. Obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing.

''But no, I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. So it's - we made it work.''

Meghan also admitted to being caught off guard by the amount of attention their relationship has attracted.

She said: ''I think I can very safely say as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like.

''I don't think either of us did that we both said that even though we knew that it would be.''