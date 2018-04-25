Joanna Lumley insists not all men are ''bed'' and women should be wary of making sweeping statements.
Joanna Lumley fears ''all men are seen as bad'' in light of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.
The 'Absolutely Fabulous' star praised women for speaking up about sexual harassment and inequality in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, but insisted it is important not to make sweeping statements about males.
She told Good Housekeeping magazine: ''This year I do feel the spirit of the suffragettes is with us and we're speaking out about women being treated badly around the world.
''That said, I am terrified that all men are seen as bad.
''We mustn't deride all men, as only the few are bad and we need to remember that, too.
''I love and respect men. I am married to one, I work with some wonderful men and I have a son.''
The 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' actress has been married to conductor Stephen Barlow for over 30 years and they have a son Jamie, as well as two daughters, Alice and Emily.
The 71-year-old actress took over hosting duties at the BAFTA Film Awards this year, where women wore black in solidarity with the victims of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry as part of the Time's Up movement and the former 'Avengers' star thought the fashion statement was ''wonderful''.
She said: ''Even though they [the stars] were dressed in black, they looked wonderful.
''It felt right to wear black at the time in support of MeToo. Anything that empowers women is to be supported.''
The actress and TV presenter previously revealed felt pressured to strip off in 1971 film 'Games That Lovers Play', in order to progress her career.
Joanna explained: ''In those days if you were an actress you had to take you top off or they would have said you're not a real actress.
''I got my top off. We had to. Look, Diana Rigg has done it. Julie Christie has done it.''
The veteran star decided against refusing to appear topless, because she feared it would damage her reputation as an actress.
Joanna said: ''That was a tough one as I had not gone to drama school. I was afraid they'd say, 'If you don't take your top off you're not serious about your profession.'''
