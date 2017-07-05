'Absolutely Fabulous' actress Joanna Lumley has revealed she only uses her mobile phone to pay for parking.
Joanna Lumley only uses her mobile phone to pay for parking.
The 71-year-old actress has admitted she hates using her mobile device and only turns to it when it's absolutely necessary.
She explained: ''I think we are all trapped by technology into doing far more than we should. I do have a mobile phone, because I need it to pay for parking.
''But I will turn it on, let it warm up, use it to park, then switch it off.''
The 'Absolutely Fabulous' star - who has been married to music conductor Stephen Barlow since 1986 - has bemoaned humans being ''turned into servants by technology''.
In fact, Joanna revealed that she and her husband never send text messages to each other.
Speaking to Prima magazine, the actress shared: '''The thought of being called all day long and then coming home to 88 emails makes me shudder. We've all been turned into servants by technology.
''Stephen and I never send each other texts. You don't need to communicate all the time.''
As well as shunning technology, Joanna also revealed she never goes to the gym, saying her active lifestyle is all that she needs to remain in good health.
She said: ''I never, ever exercise. I live in a tall house, I take the Tube, I walk and I garden. I didn't need to go to the gym in the 1960s - in fact, the gym didn't exist.
''And we ate less back then, too, because we ate food that was in season - an imported orange was a bit of exotica.''
Despite this, Joanna previously admitted to thinking about death ''every day''.
But that attitude has also helped Joanna to ensure she doesn't ''waste'' her life away, she said.
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Nearly 25 years after the sitcom debuted, Edina and Patsy arrive on the big screen...
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
There's a terrific idea in this film, and an astounding cast, but author Moynihan seems...