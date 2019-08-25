Joanna Lumley loves charity shops because other people's cast-offs are ''interesting''.
Joanna Lumley loves charity shops.
The 73-year-old actress loves to browse in second-hand stores because she finds a lot of the items much more ''interesting'' than what she already has in her wardrobe.
She said: ''Other people's cast-offs are a lot more interesting than your own.''
But when she does buy new clothes, the former 'Absolutely Fabulous' star is more likely to opt for a high street bargain than a high-end designer garment.
She said: ''My wardrobe is more what I call a dressing up box. I look in it and I think, 'I can put that with that. If I put a belt around it and wore a hat, it would look great.'
''I don't like tat but I buy a lot of high street rather than designer clothes because I can make them work. Being a model helped. We didn't have stylists - we were our own stylists.''
And the thrifty star would rather mend damaged clothes than throw them away so she's infuriated when people don't know how to sew.
She fumed in an interview with Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I'm cross that young ones don't know how to sew. You must know how to turn up a hem or mend a seam or sew on a button. It's not clever or cool or nonchalant not to, it's just stupid. If you threw away a shirt because it was missing a button, I'd be ashamed of you.''
Joanna believes it is important to recycle or find a new use for as much as possible in her home.
She said: ''I recycle cling film, tin foil. I reuse everything.''
