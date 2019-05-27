Joanna Krupa is pregnant.

The 40-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Sunday (26.05.19) to announce that she and her partner Douglas Nunes, who got married just nine months ago, are expecting their first child together.

Alongside a photograph of a positive pregnancy test, the blonde beauty wrote: ''Hi Guys!

''Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone . Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little [angel emoji] (sic)''

It's not yet known when their bundle of joy is due or if the couple are planning on finding out whether they are having a little boy or girl.

Joanna has made no secret of the fact she wanted children and even even went down the route of freezing her eggs ''a few years ago.''

She said last year: ''Thank goodness I froze my eggs. I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn't. You never know what life will bring.

''What if that moment comes when you can't have kids? You don't want to wake up one day and be like, 'My God, what was I thinking?' I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.''

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and the businessman tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of their close friends and family in the city of Krakow in her home country Poland back in August last year.

This is Joanna's second marriage as she was previously wed to Romain Zago. The pair were together for four years before they split in 2017 because they were struggling to make their long distance love work.

Opening up about the pain she went through, she previously said: ''I spent many nights crying. It was the worst Christmas imaginable.

''I felt like my life had been turned upside down, and I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel.

''I cried. I couldn't eat. I probably lost about 7lbs. I was heartbroken. He had wanted a family, but I was always travelling and made work my priority. As time has gone on, I've realised we were both unhappy.''