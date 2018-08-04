Joanna Krupa has tied the knot with businessman Douglas Nunes in Poland.

The 39-year-old supermodel got hitched at an intimate ceremony in front of a small number of family and loved ones in her home country in the city of Krakow on Saturday (04.08.18).

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star wowed in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with a long veil and held a bouquet of pastel pink and cream flowers.

Sharing a picture of the couple in their wedding car, she wrote on Instagram: ''We did it ! @nunes451... dress @sylwiaromaniukcouture @ewa_pieczarka @malgorzata_urbanska_mua @justyna_bulinska #krakow #tyniec it was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love. [sic]''

The couple's big day comes just five months after Douglas proposed.

Revealing her giant diamond ring in March, writing: ''Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household @nunes451.''

Joanna has found love again after going through a heartbreaking divorce in May last year.

The blonde beauty and her ex-huabnd Romain Zago split after less than four years of marriage because they wanted different things and due to the long distance between them.

Opening up about the pain she went though, she previously said: ''I spent many nights crying. It was the worst Christmas imaginable.

''I felt like my life had been turned upside down, and I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel.

''I cried. I couldn't eat. I probably lost about 7 pounds.'

''I was heartbroken. He had wanted a family, but I was always travelling and made work my priority.

''As time has gone on, I've realised we were both unhappy.''

On how ''tough'' it was maintaining their marriage whilst living in separate cities in the US, she said: She said: ''My ex-husband and I did the LA-Miami thing but I feel like it's definitely healthier if two people are in one city. The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we're not together right now. Traveling from LA to Miami and then also traveling out of the country. It would be nice to meet somebody local and just settle here.''