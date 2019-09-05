Joanna Krupa is expecting a baby daughter.

The 40-year-old model has revealed that she and her husband Douglas Nunes are expected to welcome a little girl into the world in just over two months' time and she can't believe how ''crazy in love'' she is already let alone when she meets her.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''I love her more than anything in the world right now, and I can't even imagine how crazy in love I am going to be when I see her. I had a feeling that it could have been a girl because they way that I am caring, I guess some people thought that I was going to have a girl. But it's funny, whenever I thought I was going to be ready to be a mom, I always thought I would have a baby boy first so he could take care of his second sibling. But when I did get pregnant and really thought about it, I really wanted to have a baby girl.''

And, although their little bundle hasn't even been born yet, the blonde beauty already thinks she's going to be the ''bad cop'' when it comes to parenting.

She explained: ''I think (Douglas) is going to be an amazing father. He always dreamt of having a baby girl, and he waited his whole life to start a family. I think I will be the bad cop in the relationship. I think he will be the one spoiling her.''

She'd also like to have another little one as soon as possible because she doesn't want to get her pre-baby body back to fall pregnant again a few months later.

She said: ''I am at the age that it's like now or never! Plus, my body is already kind of not going to be perfect, so I might as well just get it out of the way ... and then work on my body and get it back to what it used to be.''

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and the businessman tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of their close friends and family in the city of Krakow in her home country Poland back in August last year.

This is Joanna's second marriage as she was previously wed to Romain Zago. The pair were together for four years before they split in 2017 because they were struggling to make their long distance love work.